Your Call Election Special: Proposition 3 debate & voter information guide

Every Wednesday through Election Day on November 6th, Rose Aguilar will host a special second hour of Your Call at 11am focusing on California's crucial races, propositions, and regional measures.

This week, we’ll host a debate about Proposition 3, the California Water Infrastructure and Watershed Conservation Bond Initiative storage. The measure would issue $8.877 billion in general obligation bonds for water-related projects like wastewater recycling, restorting watersheds and rivers, and groundwater storage. We also speak with the League of Women Voters of California's Melissa Breach about Voter’s Edge California, the most comprehensive source of online voting information in the state.

Guests:

Kyle Jones, policy advocate for Sierra Club California

Angela Moskow, Oaks Information Manager at California Wildlife Foundation

Dan Morain, columnist with CALmatters,

Melissa Breach, executive director of the League of Women Voters of California

Web Resources:

California Water Bond of 2018: Yes on Proposition 3

NoProp3CA

CALmatters: What an $8.9 billion water bond would buy

Voter's Edge California: Get the facts before you vote.