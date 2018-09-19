What will it take to restore power to the majority?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with labor organizer Jane McAlevey and historian Nancy MacLean about how democracy has been undermined by big money, and how to win it back.

The capitalist radical right has been working to fundamentally alter the rules of democratic governance, according to MacLean’s book Democracy in Chains. In No Shortcuts, McAlevey argues that in order for progressive movements to succeed, they need strong unions to put power in the hands of workers and ordinary community members.

Guests:

Nancy MacLean, William H. Chafe Professor of History and Public Policy at Duke University, a scholar of the twentieth-century US, and author of Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America

Jane McAlevey, postdoctoral fellow in the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School, longtime organizer in the environmental and labor movements, and author of No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age

