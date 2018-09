Marilyn Pittman goes back to the '70s and early '80s in San Francisco with author Mark Abramson. His 2014 memoir "For My Brothers" has one hair-raising story of sex and drugs and rock and roll after another. The wild and crazy times of gay male life included Sylvester, Divine, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Then, the onset of the AIDS epidemic. Thursday, March 18th, 2015 at 7pm Pacific.