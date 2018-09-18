 Philosophy Talk: The Psychology of Cruelty | KALW

Philosophy Talk: The Psychology of Cruelty

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

Are people cruel to others despite or because of their victims' humanity?


Throughout history, people have committed all kinds of cruel, degrading, and evil acts toward other people. Many believe that for evil acts like genocide to be even possible, the victims must first be dehumanized by the perpetrators, starting with dehumanizing language or propaganda. But is this lack of empathy always at the heart of human cruelty? When we call others “vermin,” “roaches,” or “animals” are we thereby denying their humanity? Or can human cruelty and violence sometimes rely on actually recognizing the other’s humanity? Josh and guest host Alison Gopnik welcome back Paul Bloom from Yale University, author of Against Empathy: The Case for Rational Compassion.

Join the conversation LIVE this Sunday 9/16 at 11 am by calling 415-841-4134 or catch the re-broadcast Tuesday 9/18 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
empathy

Related Content

Inflection Point: Are we teaching our girls too much empathy? - Emily Abad, The Mosaic Project

By May 8, 2018
Photo courtesy of Emilty Abad/modified from original

"A lot of young girls are often taught to sort of stay quiet or to put other people's needs before ourselves... And if we are to speak up or to stand up for ourselves it could be taken as being bossy or the other b word." - Emily Abad, Director of Programs at The Mosaic Project, an experiential education program addressing issues of diversity, empathy, and conflict resolution.

Young men preventing sexual assault

By Lisa Bartfai May 5, 2016
Lisa Bartfai

 

When it comes to crimes like rape and sexual assault, the focus is shifting from prosecution and punishment to prevention. That means finding the cause of the problem and tackling it early on.

 

Philosophy Talk: Your Lying Eyes – Perception, Memory, and Justice

By Devon Strolovitch Sep 7, 2018

How should psychological science be used to improve our criminal justice system? 