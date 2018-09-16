One Planet: What is fish oil doing to our health and the ocean's ecosystem?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation with award winning journalist Paul Greenberg about his new book, The Omega Principle: Seafood and the Quest for a Long Life and a Healthier Planet.



Fish oil is one of the most popular and profitable supplements on the market, but Greenberg says our quest for a healthier life is destroying the ocean ecosystem. There’s also new science about the health claims of the omega-3 supplement industry.

Guest:

Paul Greenberg, award winning journalist, and author of The Omega Principle: Seafood and the Quest for a Long Life and a Healthier Planet

Web Resources:

Paul Greenberg: Omega Principle: Seafood and the Quest for a Long Life and Healthier Planet

The Guardian: Fool’s gold: what fish oil is doing to our health and the planet