Journalist Charlie Leduff's book "Sh*tshow" skewers the US media and politicians

In breathless mainstream coverage of national crises, the realities on the ground are being lost, says journalist Charlie Leduff.

In his gonzo-style TV series and his book Sh*tshow, he tells the stories of real Americans whose American Dream has crumbled. In his stories and travels, Leduff holds politicians and media to account for ignoring the people they should be serving. What can we learn from the stories we’re missing?

Guest:

Charlie Leduff, Pulitzer-prize winning reporter formerly at the New York Times, Detroit News, and Fox 2 News in Detroit, author of Sh*tshow: The Country’s Collapsing..and the Ratings Are Great, and host of The No BS News Hour

