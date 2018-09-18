How is the reproductive justice movement changing the conversation about abortion?

Activist Loretta Ross and scholar Rickie Solinger wrote their new book Reproductive Justice: An Introduction to go beyond the pro-choice vs. anti-abortion debates that dominate headlines.
They offer a history of reproductive politics in America that acknowledges the marginalization of women of color, and a vision for human rights protections that transcend race and class. As politicians threaten access to care and education, how are activists advancing reproductive justice?
Guest:
Rickie Solinger, historian and curator creating books and exhibitions about reproductive politics, welfare politics, incarceration, race, class, and motherhood, and co-author of Reproductive Justice: An Introduction
Web Resources:
