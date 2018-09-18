 How is the reproductive justice movement changing the conversation about abortion? | KALW
By & Laura Wenus
  • A Planned Parenthood Rally in New York City in 2011
    Photo by Charlotte Cooper

Activist Loretta Ross and scholar Rickie Solinger wrote their new book Reproductive Justice: An Introduction to go beyond the pro-choice vs. anti-abortion debates that dominate headlines.

 

 

They offer a history of reproductive politics in America that acknowledges the marginalization of women of color, and a vision for human rights protections that transcend race and class.  As politicians threaten access to care and education, how are activists advancing reproductive justice?

 

Guest:

 

Rickie Solinger, historian and curator creating books and exhibitions about reproductive politics, welfare politics, incarceration, race, class, and motherhood, and co-author of Reproductive Justice: An Introduction

 

Web Resources:

Rewire News: Reproductive Justice: It’s About More Than Safe Abortion Care

New York Times: Hearing Set for Monday to Hear Kavanaugh and His Accuser

University of Massachusetts Amherst: Lessons from a Powerful Partnership for Reproductive Justice | Loretta Ross and Rickie Solinger

 

