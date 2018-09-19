 Fog City Blues: Live in the studio, Volume 4 | KALW

Fog City Blues: Live in the studio, Volume 4

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

19 on-air performances from the past two years are compiled on a brand-new fourth volume of Live From the Fog City Blues – local artists playing original blues (and beyond) live in the KALW studio. 


The CD is available EXCLUSIVELY as a thank-you gift when you donate to your local public radio station. Tune in this Wednesday September 12 at 9 pm to hear selections from the disc as well as outtakes from live-on-the-air sessions over the past few years.

Featuring:
Fantastic Negrito
Book of J
The King Street Giants
Aki Kumar & Kid Andersen
Mark Growden
Kim Lembo
Rob Reich
Big Blu Soul Revue
Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra
Con Brio
Tumbledown House
Noah & the Arkiteks (solo)
Big Harp George
The Gold Souls
The Lucky Losers
Meklit Hadero
Moonshine Jelly
Rafael Sarria feat. Versoul
Blonde Toledo

