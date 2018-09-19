Fog City Blues: Live in the studio, Volume 4

19 on-air performances from the past two years are compiled on a brand-new fourth volume of Live From the Fog City Blues – local artists playing original blues (and beyond) live in the KALW studio.

The CD is available EXCLUSIVELY as a thank-you gift when you donate to your local public radio station. Tune in this Wednesday September 12 at 9 pm to hear selections from the disc as well as outtakes from live-on-the-air sessions over the past few years.

Featuring:

Fantastic Negrito

Book of J

The King Street Giants

Aki Kumar & Kid Andersen

Mark Growden

Kim Lembo

Rob Reich

Big Blu Soul Revue

Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra

Con Brio

Tumbledown House

Noah & the Arkiteks (solo)

Big Harp George

The Gold Souls

The Lucky Losers

Meklit Hadero

Moonshine Jelly

Rafael Sarria feat. Versoul

Blonde Toledo