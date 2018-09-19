Almanac - Wednesday 9/19/18

Today Wednesday, the 19th of September of 2018 is the 262nd day of the year.

There are 103 days remaining until the end of the year. 3 days until autumn begins

48 days until Mid-Term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018...

(1 month and 18 days from today)

776 days until Presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 1 month and 15 days from today)

The Northern Hemisphere marks the autumnal equinox on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at exactly 6:54 P.M. PDT.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:56 am

and sunset will be at 7:09 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:02 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:27 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:43 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:44 am

and the next high tide at 8:24 pm.

A medium pollen count for the next few days. Today’s pollen count will be 5.7.

The Moon is 73.5%; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 275.74° W

Moon Altitude:-42.22°

Moon Distance:251485 mi

Next Full Moon on Monday September 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

Next New Moon: Monday October 8, 2018 at 8:46 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 4:27 pm

Today is…

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

National School Backpack Awareness Day

National Woman Road Warrior Day

Yom Kippur

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Chile

Day of the First Public Appearance of the Slovak National Council

Second day of Fiestas Patrias in Chile

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis from the United Kingdom in 1983.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1869 – Ben Turpin, American comedian and actor (d. 1940)

1905 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer, co-founded Fulbright & Jaworski (d. 1982)

1909 – Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian engineer and businessman (d. 1998)

1911 – William Golding, British novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1993)

1913 – Frances Farmer, American actress (d. 1970)

1921 – Paulo Freire, Brazilian philosopher, theorist, and academic (d. 1997)

1928 – Adam West, American actor and businessman (d. 2017)

1930 – Muhal Richard Abrams, American pianist, composer, and educator

1932 – Mike Royko, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1934 – Brian Epstein, English talent manager (d. 1967)

1940 – Sylvia Tyson, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (d. 1974)

1945 – David Bromberg, American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

1945 – Randolph Mantooth, American actor

1949 – Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

1951 – Daniel Lanois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Henry Kaiser, American guitarist and composer

1960 – Mario Batali, American chef and author

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American comedian and talk show host

...and on this day in history...

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

1796 – George Washington's Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1952 – The United States bars Charlie Chaplin from re-entering the country after a trip to England.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1991 – Ötzi the Iceman is discovered in the Alps on the border between Italy and Austria.

1995 – The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber's manifesto.

2010 – The leaking oil well in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is sealed.

2011 – Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees surpasses Trevor Hoffman to become Major League Baseball's all time saves leader with 602.