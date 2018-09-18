Almanac - Tuesday 9/18/18

Today is Tuesday, the 18th of September of 2018. It is the 261st day of the year.

There are 104 days remaining until the end of the year. 4 days until autumn begins

49 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018 (1 month and 19 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:55 am

and sunset will be at 7:11 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:03 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:31 am

and the next low tide will be at 1:47 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:56 am

and the next high tide at 7:26 pm.

A medium pollen count all week, today’s reading is 5.9

The Moon is 64.6% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 277.28° W

Moon Altitude:-45.01°

Moon Distance:250725 mi

Next Full Moon: Monday September 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

Next New Moon: Monday October 8, 2018 at 8:46 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 3:43 pm

Today is…

Chiropractic Founders Day

Hug a Greeting Card Writer Day

International Read an eBook Day

National Cheeseburger Day

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

National IT Professionals Day

National Respect Day

Rice Krispies Treats Day

Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day

World Bamboo Day

It’s also…

Day of National Music in Azerbaijan

Island Language Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

National Day or Dieciocho in Chile

Navy Day in Croatia

World Water Monitoring Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (d. 1990)

1917 – June Foray, American actress and voice artist (d. 2017)

1939 – Fred Willard, American actor and comedian

1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor

1945 – P. F. Sloan, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)

1945 – John McAfee, Scottish-American computer programmer, founded McAfee

1950 – Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright

1951 – Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2002)

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist and activist, founded the Lance Armstrong Foundation

1971 – Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress

…and on this day in history…

1837 – Tiffany & Co. (first named Tiffany & Young) is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City. The store is called a "stationery and fancy goods emporium".

1851 – First publication of The New-York Daily Times, which later becomes The New York Times.

1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.

1882 – The Pacific Stock Exchange opens.

1919 – The Netherlands gives women the right to vote.

1919 – Fritz Pollard becomes the first African American to play professional football for a major team, the Akron Pros.

1927 – The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator's term.

1960 – Fidel Castro arrives in New York City as the head of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations.

1961 – U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld dies in a airplane crash while attempting to negotiate peace in the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

1977 – Voyager I takes the first distant photograph of the Earth and the Moon together.

1997 – United States media magnate Ted Turner donates US$1 billion to the United Nations.