Almanac - Thursday 9/20/18

Today is Thursday, the 20th of September of 2018 is the 263rd day of the year.

There are 102 days remaining until the end of the year.

47 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018....

(1 month and 17 days from today)

775 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 1 month and 14 days from today)

The Northern Hemisphere marks the autumnal equinox on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at exactly 6:54 P.M. PDT.

The sun rises at 6:57 am

and sunset will be at 7:08 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:02 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:14 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:29 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:22 am

and the next high tide at 9:15 pm.

A medium pollen count of 5.6 today, going down a little to 5.4 by next week

The Moon is 81.2% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 265.78° W

Moon Altitude:-27.10°

Moon Distance:251505 mi

Next Full Moon:Sep 24, 20187:52 pm

Next New Moon:Oct 8, 20188:46 pm

Next Moonrise:Today5:06 pm

The Full Moon on Monday will be a Full Corn Moon

This full Moon corresponds with the time of harvesting corn. It is also called the Barley Moon, because it is the time to harvest and thresh the ripened barley. The Harvest Moon is the full Moon nearest the autumnal equinox, which can occur in September or October and is bright enough to allow finishing of all the harvest chores.

Today is…

National Fried Rice Day

National Gibberish Day

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National Punch Day

National String Cheese Day

Today is also..

Constitution Day in Nepal

Independence Day of South Ossetia

National Youth Day in Thailand

Oil Workers' Day in Azerbaijan

Universal Children's Day in Germany

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1878 – Upton Sinclair, American novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1968)

1920 – Jay Ward, American animator, producer, and screenwriter, founded Jay Ward Productions (d. 1989)

1921 – Chico Hamilton, American drummer, composer, and bandleader (d. 2013)

1929 – Anne Meara, American actress and playwright (d. 2015)

1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian actress

1948 – George R. R. Martin, American novelist and short story writer

…and on this day in history…

1881 – U.S. President Chester A. Arthur is sworn in, the morning after becoming President upon James A. Garfield's death.

1893 – Charles Duryea and his brother road-test the first American-made gasoline-powered automobile.

1946 – The first Cannes Film Festival is held, having been delayed seven years due to World War II.

1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.

1973 – Singer Jim Croce, songwiter and musician Maury Muehleisen and four others die when their light aircraft crashes on takeoff at Natchitoches Regional Airport in Louisiana.

1982 – Football players begin a 57-day strike during the 1982 NFL season.

1990 – South Ossetia declares its independence from Georgia.

2007 – Between 15,000 and 20,000 protesters marched on Jena, Louisiana, in support of six black youths who had been convicted of assaulting a white classmate.

2011 – The United States military ends its "Don't ask, don't tell" policy, allowing gay men and women to serve openly for the first time.