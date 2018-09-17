 Almanac - Monday 9/17/18 | KALW

Almanac - Monday 9/17/18

By Kevin Vance 4 hours ago
    Apple Dumplings- close up.JPG, taken by flickr user Moonlit Knit

September 17 is the 260th day of the year

There are 105 days remaining until the end of the year.

50 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018...

(that's 1 month and 20 days from today!)

the sun rises at 6:54 am 

and sunset will be at 7:12 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:03 pm.

the first low tide was at 12:26am 

and the next low tide will be at 12:37 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:50 am 

and the next high tide at 6:23 pm.

Today is...

Constitution Day and Citizenship DayNational Apple Dumpling DayNational Monte Cristo DayTime's Up DayToday's Birthdays:

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 85.

Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 79.

Singer Fee Waybill is 70.

Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on "Sesame Street") is 58.

On this date:

On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

In 1964, the James Bond movie "Goldfinger," starring Sean Connery, premiered in London. The fantasy sitcom "Bewitched," starring Elizabeth Montgomery, debuted on ABC-TV.

In 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (men-AH'-kem BAY'-gihn) and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.

In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.

KALW Almanac

